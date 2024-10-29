There's one political party that doesn't even pretend to be about improving people's lives, not even its constituencies, never mind building a cohesive, equal, just, healthy and prosperous society. It is Jacob Zuma's calamitous MK Party.
Let's take a look at its leadership composition. It consists of rogue and shady characters who have been at odds with the law and are known to be Zuma's loyalists. You don't have to be a rock scientist to see that the best interests of South Africans are not represented there. Most of these crooks came to Msholozi's project, MK Party, for protection against the law.
Since Msholozi hijacked the MK Party from its rightful leader, Jabulani Khumalo, and turned it into his project, it has never addressed the issues of poverty, unemployment, and lack of access to adequate healthcare services that their constituents face. All they are good at is jostling for power and influential positions.
In their attempt to capture the judiciary, the party then took a brazen move to field disgraced former judge, John Hlophe to the JSC. Hlophe was impeached in February and subsequently joined the MK Party.
Right now, our parliament symbolises a den of thieves because of the quality of political candidates we allow into the National Assembly.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | MKP's project is not about uplifting the masses
There's one political party that doesn't even pretend to be about improving people's lives, not even its constituencies, never mind building a cohesive, equal, just, healthy and prosperous society. It is Jacob Zuma's calamitous MK Party.
Let's take a look at its leadership composition. It consists of rogue and shady characters who have been at odds with the law and are known to be Zuma's loyalists. You don't have to be a rock scientist to see that the best interests of South Africans are not represented there. Most of these crooks came to Msholozi's project, MK Party, for protection against the law.
Since Msholozi hijacked the MK Party from its rightful leader, Jabulani Khumalo, and turned it into his project, it has never addressed the issues of poverty, unemployment, and lack of access to adequate healthcare services that their constituents face. All they are good at is jostling for power and influential positions.
In their attempt to capture the judiciary, the party then took a brazen move to field disgraced former judge, John Hlophe to the JSC. Hlophe was impeached in February and subsequently joined the MK Party.
Right now, our parliament symbolises a den of thieves because of the quality of political candidates we allow into the National Assembly.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
OPINION | JSC’s ruling Hlophe a vindication of the strength of SA's democracy
MK Party’s urgent bid to halt upcoming JSC interviews fails
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos