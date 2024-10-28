Beyoncé and a variety of other left-wing, woke, liberal and misguided libertarians, are coming out of their closets in support of Kamala Harris. Freedom, they screech, seeking to have a woman of colour seated in the Oval Office in Washington – no matter what.
Clear-thinking Americans who espouse conservative values and are aligned with the Republican Party, are viewed by this ensemble of right-brained and highly dubious characters as being “bad” for America.
American values have declined sharply under the leadership of the Democratic Party over the past few years. Methinks that it is time to bring back old-fashioned and traditional values, to bring a semblance of order to the listing American ship.
Donald Trump is vilified by the left – they complain about his lack of eloquence and eccentricity, yet Trump, Harris and Joe Biden are the best that those parties have been able to put forward.
All I know is that whoever wins the presidential nomination is bound by the terms of reference, handed down by lobby groups, financial institutions and those who benefit from the spoils of war, that America is involved in the chaos in Ukraine and Israel.
Please put your thinking caps on.
Peter Bachtis, Benoni
READER LETTER | American values declining rapidly
