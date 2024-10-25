I found it disgusting that the leader of the DA John Steenhuisen can make such disparaging remarks about the visit of President Cyril Ramaphosa to his Russian counterpart president Vladimir Putin.
Steenhuisen cannot be the custodian of our history. He and his fellow liberals are seemingly quick to forget that the freedom they enjoy today was not given to us on a silver platter or rather out of good heart by the apartheid government. Russia and other countries supported us throughout those evil years when we were subjected to the brutal system by the National Party government which is still enjoying the breathing space within Steenhuisen and his DA.
Whether DA likes it or not, Russia remains our valuable ally and friend. Steenhuisen and his DA support Israel which is also engaged in human rights violations, genocide and brutality against the people of Palestine. DA seems to despise anything that is not supported by their allies US and Britain. We surely cannot be held at ransom by the DA just because we are in the GNU. They need to be taught that GNU is not a permanent government and Steenhuisen should be reminded that the president has the constitutional mandate to speak on behalf of the country.
As former combatants of our glorious armed wing of the ANC, Umkhonto we Sizwe, we remain grateful to Russia and other countries for having made it possible to fight the brutal regime that seemingly Steenhuisen and his DA still subscribe to and will forever embrace those countries as our valuable allies whether DA likes it or not.
Ben Maserumule, Mamelodi East
READER LETTER | GNU cannot be held ransom by DA's ideologies
Image: Tebogo Letsie
I found it disgusting that the leader of the DA John Steenhuisen can make such disparaging remarks about the visit of President Cyril Ramaphosa to his Russian counterpart president Vladimir Putin.
Steenhuisen cannot be the custodian of our history. He and his fellow liberals are seemingly quick to forget that the freedom they enjoy today was not given to us on a silver platter or rather out of good heart by the apartheid government. Russia and other countries supported us throughout those evil years when we were subjected to the brutal system by the National Party government which is still enjoying the breathing space within Steenhuisen and his DA.
Whether DA likes it or not, Russia remains our valuable ally and friend. Steenhuisen and his DA support Israel which is also engaged in human rights violations, genocide and brutality against the people of Palestine. DA seems to despise anything that is not supported by their allies US and Britain. We surely cannot be held at ransom by the DA just because we are in the GNU. They need to be taught that GNU is not a permanent government and Steenhuisen should be reminded that the president has the constitutional mandate to speak on behalf of the country.
As former combatants of our glorious armed wing of the ANC, Umkhonto we Sizwe, we remain grateful to Russia and other countries for having made it possible to fight the brutal regime that seemingly Steenhuisen and his DA still subscribe to and will forever embrace those countries as our valuable allies whether DA likes it or not.
Ben Maserumule, Mamelodi East
OPINION | Brink's removal stark reminder of DA's Struggles with black voters
READER LETTER | Steenhuisen getting his hands dirty
THEMBA SEPOTOKELE | DA leaders muddy waters every time they speak about GNU
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos