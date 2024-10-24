Letters

READER LETTER | Middle East horrors will affect human race for years

By READER LETTER - 24 October 2024 - 09:30
These brutal massacres are directed against all of humanity and are executed with beastliness.
Image: Reuters/Anas al-Sharee

The sorrowful pictures of the mass killings of innocent civilians in the Middle East is beyond human comprehension. The psychology of killing and witnessing such raw violence will affect the human race for decades to come.

As the sword of Damocles hangs over the people, the so-called civilised world watches on. History won’t be kind to us. It will judge us harshly. The world is shocked to see images of unimaginable horror. The graphic pictures reveal unspeakable brutality and atrocity.

The genocidal campaign against innocent civilians, including children, is a crime against humanity. There are clear moral imperatives to stop the slaughter. Genocide is regarded by virtual nation-states as a behaviour of barbarism, and states that engage in genocide invariably deny their guilt thereby paying homage to the principle.

No nation dare stands before the world and declares its “cultural right” to commit genocide. The savage brutality in the Middle East and Ukraine imposes demands on our moral conscience to demand international intervention.

Human beings are being slaughtered by evil forces, abandoned by humanity, forsaken by the world's conscience and rendered dead by the apathy of the shameless world. We need to raise our concern against those who perpetrate evil and the impact of apathetic bystanders as fuel for the violence.

A catalogue of the world’s atrocities continues unabated.

The world looks on from the frightening images displayed in 3D, watching masses of humanity left behind, mangled corpses of adults and children shredded by unrestrained weapons of war. The UN Security Council is, as usual, impotent in the face of such outrageous and heinous atrocities.

The world stands on the cliff of the abyss of intolerance, barbarism and planned genocide. The toothless UN stands impotent in the face of global massacres. As global citizens, we are compelled by human decency to assist in halting this carnage. By remaining silent and indifferent, we betray our existence.

Rest assured that Almighty God is not asleep, divine retribution is a certainty.

Farouk Araie, Benoni

