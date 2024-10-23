READER LETTER | Prioritise mental health at work

With the scourge of poverty ravaging many communities as a result of the high rate of unemployment, especially among young people, the workplace needs to provide a place of comfort and safety.
As employees spend most of their time at work, the work environment must contribute to their overall wellbeing and health. It is key for employers to educate staff on mental health issues and raise awareness thereof. Awarenesses proved to reduce the stigma and discrimination that people with mental illnesses are subjected to.
The World Mental Health Federation identified the month of October as Mental Health Awareness Month and has particularly endeavoured to rest its efforts in the workplace and prioritise the workers. For many disadvantaged South Africans, with a huge emphasis on new and young graduates, the workplace is more than the pay cheque. The workplace is a breeding ground for creativity and a chance to showcase talent, enthusiasm and passion; their best opportunity to turn a state of poverty into prosperity.
A workplace, with all the demands to accumulate profit margins and reach targets, can contribute positively to one’s mental health or it can worsen an existing problem or contribute to the development of a problem. While an employer may focus on productivity and profit margins, a negative mental health state contributes to increased absenteeism, reduced productivity and consequently increased costs.
Thus, employers should prioritise and ensure that their workers maintain a positive state of mental health. Workplaces need to put more emphasis on a holistic approach that advocates for mental health awareness, referrals, and treatment and ensures practices that foster thriving work environments.
Sinazo Alungile Novukela, email
