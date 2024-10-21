Letters

READER LETTER | Matrics need parental support during exam period

By READER LETTER - 21 October 2024 - 07:30
Matric exams
Image: 123RF/arrowsmith2

As the matric final exams begin, it’s crucial to recognise the significant role parents play in supporting learners during this challenging time. The exam period is not only stressful for students, but it also demands a great deal of focus, determination and emotional strength.

Parental support can make a meaningful difference in helping students navigate this season with confidence and resilience.

Parents can support learners by encouraging a balanced routine that includes study time, physical activity and rest. It’s important for students to take breaks, stay active, and get sufficient sleep, as this helps improve focus and reduce stress. Furthermore, practical and financial support, such as providing study materials or a quiet space to study, can alleviate some of the pressure students face.

Emotionally, parents’ encouragement and understanding can boost their child’s morale. Remind them that their worth isn’t determined solely by their exam results, and motivate them to do their best without overwhelming pressure.

We wish all the matriculants the very best as they embark on the final exams of their school career. Your hard work and dedication have brought you this far, and we are confident you will rise to the occasion.

You’ve got this!

Tsepo Mhlongo, Orlando East

