Keeping your true friends safe mustn't be a choice or an option but a duty-mandated obligation as they are hard to find. True friends will always check on you regardless of your situation. When you are down, they will pop up to uplift your low self-esteem, confidence and morale.
When you have made it in life, they will freely join you in celebration. They don't wait for invitations, it's in their instinct and burning desire to check on you. True friends become family. They hurt when you hurt and smile when you smile.
They don't feel pushed when helping you, they do it wholeheartedly without any reservations and expect nothing in return. It's easy to lose one when communication is broken. The joy of gaining 10 friends and the pain of losing one true friend is unmatched. True friends must be treasured because the gap they leave is not easy to fill and can remain a permanent void.
Be a true, good, honest, authentic, real, genuine and valuable friend to others. Keep smiling, shining and glowing, because that's what friends are for.
Lindokuhle Masombuka, KwaMhlanga
READER LETTER | Treasure good friends, they're hard to find
