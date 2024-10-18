Letters

READER LETTER | Bafana to miss Zwane more than Sundowns

18 October 2024 - 12:21
Themba Zwane of Bafana during the 2025 African Cup of Nations, qualifier match between Bafana Bafana and Uganda at Orlando Stadium, Soweto.
Themba Zwane of Bafana during the 2025 African Cup of Nations, qualifier match between Bafana Bafana and Uganda at Orlando Stadium, Soweto.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Bafana Bafana are going to miss the injured Themba Zwane more than his club. Zwane is already a part-time player for Mamelodi Sundowns but a big deal for the national team.

On Tuesday SA lost the grip on the Afcon qualifier against Congo after Zwane had left the pitch injured just before half-time. His influence in the second half was clearly missed as Bafana lost control of the game to the Congolese. 

Get well soon, Mshishi.

Seputla Moalusi, Pretoria

READER LETTER | Treasure good friends, they're hard to find

True friends will always check on you regardless of your situation. When you are down, they will pop up to uplift your low self-esteem, confidence ...
Opinion
7 hours ago

READER LETTER | Pimville seemingly the only area targeted for power cuts

Premier Panyaza Lesufi, the residents of Pimville Zone 5 and Zone 6 don’t know what the 200 days of power is.
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Mboweni was iconic symbol a true grit, struggle hero

With immense sadness, the nation mourns the passing of ANC Struggle stalwart, Tito Mboweni, former governor of the Reserve Bank and a former minister ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Extortionist's demand for payment from varsity project exposed
2024 Haval Jolion Pro