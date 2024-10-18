READER LETTER | Bafana to miss Zwane more than Sundowns

Bafana Bafana are going to miss the injured Themba Zwane more than his club. Zwane is already a part-time player for Mamelodi Sundowns but a big deal for the national team.
On Tuesday SA lost the grip on the Afcon qualifier against Congo after Zwane had left the pitch injured just before half-time. His influence in the second half was clearly missed as Bafana lost control of the game to the Congolese.
Get well soon, Mshishi.
Seputla Moalusi, Pretoria
