READER LETTER | Pimville seemingly the only area targeted for power cuts

By READER LETTER - 17 October 2024 - 07:30
Premier Panyaza Lesufi, the residents of Pimville Zone 5 and Zone 6 don’t know what the 200 days of power is. We have been subjected to load reduction, every two days or trice  a week, and yet we dont have any illegal structures in our dwellings like shacks that consume more electricity.

Old townships that surround us are not experiencing load shedding. Last Saturday, we were subjected to load reduction from 5am to 9am. On Monday, it was the same story, we had load reduction from 5pm to 10pm.

Premier, not to say we are holier than thou in the areas mentioned above but please let it be done in a way that will suit us all. We don’t say we dont want it but it mustnt be the same two areas that are always targeted every two days or so.

Please fix this problem we are facing, we cant even enjoy the 200 days of no load shedding implemented by Eskom like other areas.

Rey Ntusi Ngema, Soweto

