Premier Panyaza Lesufi, the residents of Pimville Zone 5 and Zone 6 don’t know what the 200 days of power is. We have been subjected to load reduction, every two days or trice a week, and yet we don’t have any illegal structures in our dwellings like shacks that consume more electricity.
Old townships that surround us are not experiencing load shedding. Last Saturday, we were subjected to load reduction from 5am to 9am. On Monday, it was the same story, we had load reduction from 5pm to 10pm.
Premier, not to say we are holier than thou in the areas mentioned above but please let it be done in a way that will suit us all. We don’t say we don’t want it but it mustn’t be the same two areas that are always targeted every two days or so.
Please fix this problem we are facing, we can’t even enjoy the 200 days of no load shedding implemented by Eskom like other areas.
Rey Ntusi Ngema, Soweto
READER LETTER | Pimville seemingly the only area targeted for power cuts
Image: Stock
