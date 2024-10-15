With immense sadness, the nation mourns the passing of ANC Struggle stalwart, Tito Mboweni, former governor of the Reserve Bank and a former minister of finance.
Mboweni was an iconic symbol of true grit, a hero of the Struggle to obtain equality across the world. His courage and strength made you stand in awe. A polished intellectual who never blinked. He gave hope to millions and was instrumental in our Struggle for equality and played a crucial and pivotal role in our emancipation from racism.
Stalwarts like him and many others made personal sacrifices that enabled us to shed our chains of enslavement and thrust upon us the virtues of liberty and freedom. Sadly, we also lost many other stalwarts during the past few years. They made the ultimate sacrifice that is why our nation endures. Our future success is predicated upon our past and present. We will always remember those who were brutally tortured not with just sadness, but also with respect and gratitude, for the future they fought and died for.
We memorialise all those who gave their sacred lives for our freedom and the values we cherish so deeply. We enjoy the blessings of living in a democratic SA as a result of valiant men and women who fiercely fought, toiled and struggled to ensure we would have an unparalleled quality of life. This titanic battle was of heroism, selflessness, patriotism and a relentless desire for a secure and non-racial land.
We will remember them as eternal symbols of individual excellence. Generations to come will hardly believe that icons of this caliber walked on this earth. May their departed souls rest in eternal peace. The name Tito Mboweni will be immortalised in our history books. Hamba kahle, Tito.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
READER LETTER | Mboweni was iconic symbol a true grit, struggle hero
Image: ESA ALEXANDER
With immense sadness, the nation mourns the passing of ANC Struggle stalwart, Tito Mboweni, former governor of the Reserve Bank and a former minister of finance.
Mboweni was an iconic symbol of true grit, a hero of the Struggle to obtain equality across the world. His courage and strength made you stand in awe. A polished intellectual who never blinked. He gave hope to millions and was instrumental in our Struggle for equality and played a crucial and pivotal role in our emancipation from racism.
Stalwarts like him and many others made personal sacrifices that enabled us to shed our chains of enslavement and thrust upon us the virtues of liberty and freedom. Sadly, we also lost many other stalwarts during the past few years. They made the ultimate sacrifice that is why our nation endures. Our future success is predicated upon our past and present. We will always remember those who were brutally tortured not with just sadness, but also with respect and gratitude, for the future they fought and died for.
We memorialise all those who gave their sacred lives for our freedom and the values we cherish so deeply. We enjoy the blessings of living in a democratic SA as a result of valiant men and women who fiercely fought, toiled and struggled to ensure we would have an unparalleled quality of life. This titanic battle was of heroism, selflessness, patriotism and a relentless desire for a secure and non-racial land.
We will remember them as eternal symbols of individual excellence. Generations to come will hardly believe that icons of this caliber walked on this earth. May their departed souls rest in eternal peace. The name Tito Mboweni will be immortalised in our history books. Hamba kahle, Tito.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
SOWETAN SAYS | Mboweni dedicated his life to SA
Mboweni hailed for his part in steering SA economy
Tito Mboweni's passing: Ramaphosa mourns loss of 'economic flag bearer'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos