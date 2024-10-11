Letters

READER LETTER | Lack of electricity is making life difficult for family

11 October 2024 - 10:40
My family at Chavani village in Elim, Limpopo, has been without electricity since September 27 2024. The family’s power meter is not accepting recharge tokens anymore. I have reported the issue to our local councillor, who forwarded the complaint to Eskom on September 28.

The Eskom technicians arrived and also failed to make the meter accept the recharge tokens. They advised me to go to the Eskom office in Makhado to get a 20-digit code for resetting the meter. The power meter at home also rejected the code.

I reported the matter to the councillor and explained the situation in full. I have been following up with him ever since, because that’s all he tells me whenever I enquire about any update. “I will follow up,” that’s all he says.

Can someone help us? We live with elders whose special care is made easy by electricity.

Hlengani Makhubele, Elim

