READER LETTER | Government must account for loss of lives

In April 2024, the Gauteng department of health raised an alarm over a disturbing rise in food poisoning cases, particularly among children through a report. In one tragic incident, 41 children, aged between three and five, were hospitalised after consuming candy tainted with rat poison from a local outlet. This is just one example of the recurring food-related incidents that have claimed the lives of children.
In 2024 alone, Gauteng has seen 207 cases of food poisoning among children, with 10 resulting in fatalities. These figures, as reported by the department of health and news outlets, paint a grim reality.
Despite these alarming statistics, there is little evidence to show that the Gauteng government has prioritised the necessary oversight that could have prevented these tragedies. The most recent case, in which five children died in Soweto after consuming food from a local spaza shop on October 6, highlights the glaring lack of regulatory enforcement by the government.
In the community of Naledi, Soweto, frustration has boiled over, with residents shutting down local outlets – typically owned by foreign nationals – believed to be selling illegally sourced goods in an unregulated market. This market leaves township communities vulnerable to health risks and exploitation.
It would be a grave mistake to frame the community’s reaction as purely xenophobic, as it usually is. The core issue here is hardly about who's who, but the government's failure to enforce regulations and protect its citizens and communities. These incidents are concentrated in disadvantaged black communities, exposing a government that has not fulfilled its promise to create a transformed SA. The right to life, dignity, healthcare, safety, and consumer protection – enshrined in the constitution – feels distant for many black South Africans.
Government responses to these tragedies are often reactionary, with PR efforts taking precedence over genuine accountability and action. What is needed now is a united front within communities, demanding real and immediate measures to address the dangers posed by unregulated outlets. The government must be held accountable for the lives lost due to its neglect of oversight.
Lesego Mahlangu, by email
READER LETTER | Government must account for loss of lives
Image: Thulani Mbele
In April 2024, the Gauteng department of health raised an alarm over a disturbing rise in food poisoning cases, particularly among children through a report. In one tragic incident, 41 children, aged between three and five, were hospitalised after consuming candy tainted with rat poison from a local outlet. This is just one example of the recurring food-related incidents that have claimed the lives of children.
In 2024 alone, Gauteng has seen 207 cases of food poisoning among children, with 10 resulting in fatalities. These figures, as reported by the department of health and news outlets, paint a grim reality.
Despite these alarming statistics, there is little evidence to show that the Gauteng government has prioritised the necessary oversight that could have prevented these tragedies. The most recent case, in which five children died in Soweto after consuming food from a local spaza shop on October 6, highlights the glaring lack of regulatory enforcement by the government.
In the community of Naledi, Soweto, frustration has boiled over, with residents shutting down local outlets – typically owned by foreign nationals – believed to be selling illegally sourced goods in an unregulated market. This market leaves township communities vulnerable to health risks and exploitation.
It would be a grave mistake to frame the community’s reaction as purely xenophobic, as it usually is. The core issue here is hardly about who's who, but the government's failure to enforce regulations and protect its citizens and communities. These incidents are concentrated in disadvantaged black communities, exposing a government that has not fulfilled its promise to create a transformed SA. The right to life, dignity, healthcare, safety, and consumer protection – enshrined in the constitution – feels distant for many black South Africans.
Government responses to these tragedies are often reactionary, with PR efforts taking precedence over genuine accountability and action. What is needed now is a united front within communities, demanding real and immediate measures to address the dangers posed by unregulated outlets. The government must be held accountable for the lives lost due to its neglect of oversight.
Lesego Mahlangu, by email
LESEGO MAHLANGU | Intimate partner violence is different to complex GBV
OPINION | Two-pot pension system exposes glaring exploitation
LESEGO MAHLANGU | Mahlatsi wrong to use black men to illustrate graft
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos