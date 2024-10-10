READER LETTER | Take action to tackle Jukskei River pollution

Following the alarming findings in the recent report by the environment and infrastructure services department on the water pollution at the Jukskei River, the DA in Johannesburg calls for immediate action based on the recommended measures.
The investigation, prompted by Ward 132 councillor Annette Deppe, after finding dead fish and polluted water in the river, revealed high levels of Chemical Oxygen Demand, E. coli, ammonium, nitrate and phosphate were uncovered. These findings indicate substantial sewage contamination, contributing to the degradation of water quality at key points such as the Waterfall Estate.
Despite these critical findings, the report’s recommendations lack a definitive timeline for Johannesburg Water to implement the necessary rehabilitation measures. A transparent action plan outlining when and how the recommended interventions will be carried out is needed.
Furthermore, engagement with affected residents and regular water quality monitoring for transparent reporting needs to be established. The City needs to proactively communicate with residents and stakeholders about the planned interventions and safety measures. The health and safety of our communities are non-negotiable. The DA remains committed to holding Johannesburg Water accountable for protecting the city’s water resources and ensuring the well-being of all residents.
Lebogang Sekgwama, DA media liaison
Johannesburg caucus
