Letters

READER LETTER | An atomic catastrophe possible in Middle East

By READER LETTER - 09 October 2024 - 07:15
Any party attacking a civilian nuclear institute is guilty of crimes against humanity. Plumes of atomic particles could contaminate vast areas of land and water.
Image: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The tit-for-tat threat between Iran and Israel on each other’s nuclear installations is a dangerous escalation in a very volatile and highly flammable situation, the prospect of an atomic catastrophe intensifies.

A nuclear holocaust could affect the entire periphery as the conflict intensifies. If any atomic installation is attacked and damaged, deadly radiation will spread across the Middle East. Its grim consequences are too ghastly to contemplate. The immensity of this catastrophe boggles the human mind.

Any party attacking a civilian nuclear institute is guilty of crimes against humanity. Plumes of atomic particles could contaminate vast areas of land and water. It is a war crime to directly or indirectly attack nuclear plants and gas pipelines. Any military assault on a nuclear complex, whether planned or unintentional, could spell doom for a wide area. It will mean in a worst-case scenario – the evacuation of people.

