Firing shells or military ordinance in the area of a nuclear power plant violates the fundamental principle that the physical integrity of nuclear facilities must be maintained and kept safe at all times. A brutal war fought amid nuclear reactors represents an unprecedented and highly dangerous situation.
No nuclear complex on earth is designed to withstand a military onslaught. Any assault could lead to a meltdown and huge releases of a cocktail of atomic debris.
Nations in combat must realise that nuclear power plants are defined as “installations containing dangerous forces under International Humanitarian Law and should never be attacked”.
Any nuclear reactor that loses its cooling capacity results in uncontrolled radioactive releases into the environment. It must be made clear to all nations that attacking nuclear power plants is against The Geneva Convention.
We have destroyed the undertaking of The Atoms For Peace programme by blatantly and brazenly attacking a product of man's ingenuity. Amid brutal scenes of devastation, let sanity prevail.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
READER LETTER | An atomic catastrophe possible in Middle East
Image: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
The tit-for-tat threat between Iran and Israel on each other’s nuclear installations is a dangerous escalation in a very volatile and highly flammable situation, the prospect of an atomic catastrophe intensifies.
A nuclear holocaust could affect the entire periphery as the conflict intensifies. If any atomic installation is attacked and damaged, deadly radiation will spread across the Middle East. Its grim consequences are too ghastly to contemplate. The immensity of this catastrophe boggles the human mind.
Any party attacking a civilian nuclear institute is guilty of crimes against humanity. Plumes of atomic particles could contaminate vast areas of land and water. It is a war crime to directly or indirectly attack nuclear plants and gas pipelines. Any military assault on a nuclear complex, whether planned or unintentional, could spell doom for a wide area. It will mean in a worst-case scenario – the evacuation of people.
