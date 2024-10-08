Letters

READER LETTER | Gauteng human settlements committed to transparency.

By READER LETTER - 08 October 2024 - 07:00
Image: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

The Gauteng department of human settlements is proud to announce that it has achieved an unqualified audit opinion for the second year from the auditor-general (AG) for the 2023/4 financial years. This milestone reflects the department's commitment to transparency, accountability and efficient financial management.

An unqualified audit opinion signifies that the AG has found the department's financial statements to be free from material misstatements and per the applicable financial reporting framework. It underscores the department's dedication to upholding the highest standards of governance and financial responsibility.

For Gauteng residents, this achievement holds significant implications. With the attainment of an unqualified audit opinion, residents can have increased confidence in the department's ability to manage public funds effectively. It signals a positive trajectory towards improved service delivery and the responsible allocation of resources to address housing needs.

The unqualified audit opinion serves as a testament to the department's commitment to fulfilling its mandate of providing sustainable and affordable housing solutions to the people of Gauteng. By maintaining robust financial controls and adhering to best practices, the department aims to enhance the quality of life for residents and ensure access to safe and decent housing.

The achievement of an unqualified audit opinion is the result of collaborative efforts by the department's staff, leadership and stakeholders. It is a reflection of the collective commitment to transparent governance and effective management of public funds.

Luzuko Pongoma, Gauteng human settlements

