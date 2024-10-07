The government’s main tax revenue stream is from the working class. State-Owned Enterprises ( SOEs ) were created to augment the taxation of the working class so that services are government controlled and affordable to the working class.
SOEs are government funded through taxpayer’s funds. Now why do they talk about profits and losses? Losses on whose investment? There must be a debate in parliament on this matter.
The government fails to address its failures and thinks it can force taxpayers to give them money. How do you force a normal household to sustain a failing SOE, for example, Eskom.
We need leaders and ministers who have integrity that will listen to the people who voted for them. You don’t just shove people around.
Our parliament is quiet while the masses are crying. I am a pensioner. I fought for this country. Now I am enslaved by my vote.
Promise Brown, Soweto
READER LETTER | Leaders need to listen to our grievances, not just tax us
Image: 123RF
