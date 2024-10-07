Is the South African navy up to the task of protecting our coastline, more importantly our existing sea life?
READER LETTER | Chinese fishing trawlers decimating our seas
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Is the South African navy up to the task of protecting our coastline, more importantly our existing sea life?
Chinese fishing trawlers are decimating our seas as they attempt to feed their exploding population and they do this with impunity. I suggest that it’s time to sink or arrest some of their vessels as they inflict misery and pain on any living creature that crosses their stern or bow.
There are of course other exploding populations like India. Currently, India and China make up one third of the earth’s total population. Those two, unhinged predatory countries are creating havoc with the fishing requirements.
Time for the Admiral of the South African navy to tell us where we stand and if we have the guts, to withstand this onslaught.
Peter Bachtis Benoni
