READER LETTER | GNU shows society hope for a better future SA

Minister of correctional services Pieter Groenewald, who is also leader of the FF+, spoke fondly of the country 's GNU. He said," The first 100 days of the GNU have been challenging, but incredibly rewarding."
He said the GNU is representative of the broader SA society; and decision-making is now much more consultative than in the past 30 years. Politically, this has instilled hope by proving that multiparty governments work and are the future, and that the GNU is committed to building a better SA: exactly what most forward-thinking patriotic South Africans would like to hear, instead of loads of negativity.
Some portfolios will be much easier to handle, while others, like correctional services, in a country that has attracted all kinds of criminality, will be quite challenging , but the positive thing about the minister is his determination to turn things around, to make a success of his portfolio.
That is the spirit that will sustain the GNU into its five -year term; ensuring a prosperous future for South Africans. "Still, we have to, for the sake of South Africa and its people, give it our best shot." he said.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, who is one of two deputy defence ministers, has commended President Cyril Ramaphosa 's inclusive leadership style that minimises unnecessary tension. "Everyone has an opportunity to raise issues. You can't go outside to complain because everyone is given a chance to voice their views."
He said Ramaphosa holds cabinet meetings and also cabinet committee meetings which are informative and educative. He said Ramaphosa had made it clear that the focus of the GNU was the National Development Plan. He also commended the GNU parties and their leaders for their maturity and how they were working well with the senior governmnt officials.
The PA's Gayton McKenzie believes Ramaphosa is the glue that holds the GNU together. McKenzie has not shied away from making it known how happy he was to have been given the opportunity to serve as one of the GNU ministers and to his credit, he has managed to prove to everyone that he is equal to the challenge, judging by his achievements from day one of his appointment as minister of sports, arts and culture.
So far, we have only been listening to very good and encouraging news of the first 100 days of the GNU. Congratulations, keep up the good work.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa
READER LETTER | GNU shows society hope for a better future SA
Image: GCIS
