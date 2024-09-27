As South Africans, we are fortunate to have an abundance of water resources, like rivers, streams, lakes and dams, and it should be noted that these resources also contribute to our rich heritage.
READER LETTER | Let’s save water this Heritage Month
As South Africans, we are fortunate to have an abundance of water resources, like rivers, streams, lakes and dams, and it should be noted that these resources also contribute to our rich heritage.
During Heritage Month, it is crucial to celebrate and appreciate these resources while also practicing judicious water usage. By taking practical measures, we can uphold water as our heritage and ensure its sustainability.
As much as we celebrate water as our heritage, we also need to continue to practice responsible water usage. Our communities need to empower themselves with information on water conservation.
One of the most effective ways to reduce water consumption is by upgrading to a dual-flush low-flow toilet model or installing a conversion kit on your current one. These options provide different water usage levels based on your needs, helping to reduce unnecessary water wastage.
Instead of using a hosepipe to wash your car, consider using a bucket of water and a sponge. This simple switch can save a substantial amount of water, as hosepipes can use up to nine litres of water per minute.
As the Gauteng department of water and sanitation, we will continue to educate our communities about the importance of water conservation.
As South Africans celebrate Heritage Month, people will engage in recreational activities such as hiking, fishing, or have picnics near rivers, lakes and dams. Many of us will go to those sources of water to have a good time, but it is also important to be safe around them. Let’s not take unnecessary risks around water.
Let us celebrate this Heritage Month to embrace our water resources. Uur natural water resources are our heritage, and we need to protect them at all costs. Let us keep them free from pollution or contamination.
Tshigofatso Mashile, communicator in the Gauteng department of water and sanitation
