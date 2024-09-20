SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila seems to forget that the ANC and its alliance partners had 30 years to prove what they, as a black government, could deliver to the people of SA.
After all the tolerance and patience shown by the citizens who watched helplessly as everything touched by the ANC government dramatically collapsed right before their eyes, the May 29 elections proved beyond any doubt to all and sundry that, unless something drastic is done, we will soon be left with no country to call home.
It is only fair for all those who are opposed to the GNU to give this form of government five years to prove its worth. How can we forget what iconic leader and former president Nelson Mandela said, that never again shall there be domination of one race over another?
Sadly, those who are fighting against the inclusion of the DA in the GNU are doing exactly that, trying to have black people dominate white people. These people are delusional and too presumptuous in assuming that all black people feel betrayed by the inclusion of the DA, instead of the EFF and the MK Party, in the GNU.
The majority of black people do not care about the colour of government, they just want an effective government efficient in service delivery, employment opportunities and public safety, so that they go to bed adequately fed and safe. It's a state of disaster for people to wonder where their next meal will come from. Please, hands off the GNU, it might be the last hope of our survival.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | People just want an effective government
