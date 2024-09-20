When I read reports of how some weird human beings were dancing with joy in anticipation of the imminent death of Pravin Gordhan, feelings of dismay gripped me. Such depravity! And when they celebrated after the news of his demise was announced and they started vilifying, demonising and denigrating his name, emotions of anger welled up inside me.
But then it dawned on me that real ubuntu demands that one should empathise with such a bunch of pathetic characters as they have allowed themselves to stoop so low and allow themselves to be driven by intense jealousy, resentment and bitterness in their hearts. They cannot stomach to see the deluge of tributes and accolades coming from all corners of the country and from the international community.
As Justice Malala succinctly put it: “No amount of rejoicing over Gordhan's death will erase the truth of his life.” Those who hate him will cringe and experience unending nightmares as the world continues to pay tribute to this colossal giant. I would suggest to those who denigrate him to try fast-forward to their demise and try to imagine what the reaction of the world would be like as compared to that of Gordhan.
For it is appointed for man to die and be judged by history whether in our small private lives or the public domain as politicians. But in Gordhan's tombstone will appear this inscription: “Here lies a man of rare courage and integrity who defied the combined forces of corruption and moral depravity.”
Alexius Phiri, email
READER LETTER | Joy at Gordhan's death shameful
Image: GCIS
