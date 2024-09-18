Letters

READER LETTER | Kamala exposes Trump as a bigot

By READER LETTER - 18 September 2024 - 13:15
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, right, take part in a presidential debate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the US, September 10 2024.
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, right, take part in a presidential debate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the US, September 10 2024.
Image: Reuter

Donald Trump does not represent the values of the American people. Throughout history, leaders like him with much power and little integrity used real and perceived grievances and fears to undermine democratic institutions and the rule of law.

They use fear, hate and lies in their pursuit of absolute power. They do not tolerate strong people around them who don’t dance to their tune without questioning. Trump got rid of such people around him in the White House. Many of them, life-long Republicans, now speak out about the danger he poses for America and democracy.

The tide is turning, and the truth is catching up with him. American people who grew up with democracy voted Trump out of office after four years. Driven by his ego and his desire for revenge after his electoral defeat, and his failed efforts to overthrow the outcome, he is now trying to get back into the White House.

In their first debate, Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, unmasked him before the eyes of the world. He is out of his depth in the real world where real questions are asked, and real answers are expected; where a real debate is expected and not a monologue; and where facts count, and fake is exposed.

How ironic that this white racial supremacist man has been exposed by a black woman before the eyes of the world – poetic justice.

Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria 

Biden, Harris and Trump visit September 11 sites to mark 2001 attacks

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump made a rare joint appearance on Wednesday at the New York City ...
News
1 week ago

Harris courts union vote with Biden at her side

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said on Monday that US Steel should remain in domestic hands, making a pitch alongside President Joe ...
News
2 weeks ago

Harris raises $540m since launching her presidential campaign

Democrat Kamala Harris has raised $540m (R9.5bn) in little more than a month since she began her race for US president, with a surge of donations ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Exploitation of restaurant workers exposed
375 people displaced after fire destroys their shacks