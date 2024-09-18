Donald Trump does not represent the values of the American people. Throughout history, leaders like him with much power and little integrity used real and perceived grievances and fears to undermine democratic institutions and the rule of law.
They use fear, hate and lies in their pursuit of absolute power. They do not tolerate strong people around them who don’t dance to their tune without questioning. Trump got rid of such people around him in the White House. Many of them, life-long Republicans, now speak out about the danger he poses for America and democracy.
The tide is turning, and the truth is catching up with him. American people who grew up with democracy voted Trump out of office after four years. Driven by his ego and his desire for revenge after his electoral defeat, and his failed efforts to overthrow the outcome, he is now trying to get back into the White House.
In their first debate, Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, unmasked him before the eyes of the world. He is out of his depth in the real world where real questions are asked, and real answers are expected; where a real debate is expected and not a monologue; and where facts count, and fake is exposed.
How ironic that this white racial supremacist man has been exposed by a black woman before the eyes of the world – poetic justice.
Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Kamala exposes Trump as a bigot
Image: Reuter
