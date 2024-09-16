READER LETTER | Talented Gordhan a true hero

With immense sadness, the nation was told of the death of ANC stalwart and brilliant former minister of finance, Pravin Gordhan. An iconic symbol of true grit and a hero of the Struggle to obtain equality across our nation. His courage and strength made you stand in awe.
Pravin never blinked. He gave hope to a generation of South Africans, was instrumental in our struggle for equality and played a crucial and pivotal role in our emancipation from racism. He was undoubtedly the most observant, attentive and knowledgeable politician of our era. With a contagious smile and infectious laugh, he explained the intricacies of the financial world with stunning simplicity. Beyond mere titles and roles, his essence shone bright and pure.
Leaders like him and many others made personal sacrifices, enabling us to shed our chains of enslavement and thrust upon us the virtues of liberty and freedom. Sadly we also lost many other stalwarts during the past few years. They made the ultimate sacrifice, that is why our nation endures. Our future success is predicated upon our past and present. We will always remember those who were brutally tortured, not with just sadness, but also with respect and gratitude for the future they fought and died for.
We memorialise all those who gave their sacred lives for our freedom and the values we cherish so deeply. We enjoy the blessings of living in a democratic SA as a result of valiant men and women who fiercely fought, toiled and struggled to ensure we would have an unparalleled quality of life.
This titanic battle was of heroism, selflessness, patriotism and a relentless desire for a secure and non-racial land. We will remember them as eternal symbols of individual excellence. Generations to come will hardly believe that icons of this calibre walked on this Earth. May their departed souls rest in eternal peace.
The name Pravin, which means “skilled” or “talented” in the ancient Sanskrit language, will be immortalised in our history books.
Hamba Kahle, Pravin Gordhan, a symbol of courage under pressure, son of Africa. Our nation salutes you.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
READER LETTER | Talented Gordhan a true hero
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
With immense sadness, the nation was told of the death of ANC stalwart and brilliant former minister of finance, Pravin Gordhan. An iconic symbol of true grit and a hero of the Struggle to obtain equality across our nation. His courage and strength made you stand in awe.
Pravin never blinked. He gave hope to a generation of South Africans, was instrumental in our struggle for equality and played a crucial and pivotal role in our emancipation from racism. He was undoubtedly the most observant, attentive and knowledgeable politician of our era. With a contagious smile and infectious laugh, he explained the intricacies of the financial world with stunning simplicity. Beyond mere titles and roles, his essence shone bright and pure.
Leaders like him and many others made personal sacrifices, enabling us to shed our chains of enslavement and thrust upon us the virtues of liberty and freedom. Sadly we also lost many other stalwarts during the past few years. They made the ultimate sacrifice, that is why our nation endures. Our future success is predicated upon our past and present. We will always remember those who were brutally tortured, not with just sadness, but also with respect and gratitude for the future they fought and died for.
We memorialise all those who gave their sacred lives for our freedom and the values we cherish so deeply. We enjoy the blessings of living in a democratic SA as a result of valiant men and women who fiercely fought, toiled and struggled to ensure we would have an unparalleled quality of life.
This titanic battle was of heroism, selflessness, patriotism and a relentless desire for a secure and non-racial land. We will remember them as eternal symbols of individual excellence. Generations to come will hardly believe that icons of this calibre walked on this Earth. May their departed souls rest in eternal peace.
The name Pravin, which means “skilled” or “talented” in the ancient Sanskrit language, will be immortalised in our history books.
Hamba Kahle, Pravin Gordhan, a symbol of courage under pressure, son of Africa. Our nation salutes you.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
Ramaphosa declares special official funeral to honour former minister Gordhan
Pravin Gordhan dies of cancer
Pravin Gordhan admitted to hospital
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos