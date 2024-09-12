SA is indeed a “land of many possibilities”. It is a land where a clear kickback can metamorphose overnight and become a genuine loan.
READER LETTER | VBS saga: Why is minister not producing documents?
SA is indeed a “land of many possibilities”. It is a land where a clear kickback can metamorphose overnight and become a genuine loan.
Time is said to be a precious commodity, but in our beloved country, matters that are obviously clear can call for sittings of a parliamentary committee, ANC integrity committee, a report to the president, etc. If you still wonder what I am talking about, just check the current leading story in the media.
It is the saga of justice minister Thembi Simelane’s so-called “loan” linked to the defunct VBS Mutual Bank. Maybe I am too naive. But suppose you doubted my integrity about a loan that I claim to have taken, I would surely not waste your time but immediately produce documentation spelling the terms and conditions of the loan.
If I have settled the debt, I would gladly produce documentation to that effect.
Now, why is our honourable minister not doing the simplest of exercises but needlessly subjecting herself to all kinds of scrutiny, conjectures, speculative accusations, etc? And if it is true that the interest on the loan was over 40%, then I rest my case on the sanity of the then mayor who took the loan.
Alexius Phiri, by email
