If there's one team that unites the nation and brings all people from all spectrums of life, it's the Springboks. They first did it in 1995 and continued to do so with aplomb.
I just wonder if our current rugby coach, Rassie Erasmus, is given enough credit that he deserves. The man has put his head on the block, defying all these quota-forced systems, racial divisions and other disturbances. Erasmus took another risky decision by waiting for the last-minute recovery of Siya Kolisi and Handre Pollard from treatment for their injuries, amid calls for their immediate replacements.
And who made enemies eat humble pie and had the longest laugh? Erasmus. I don't think there's any coach in our rugby history who has taken such huge risks in applying and implementing his philosophy.
Erasmus gave Kolisi captaincy, becoming the first black player to lead the Springboks. The man has won three World Cup trophies under his captaincy.
Our forever, trusted, ever-green golden boy-boot kicker Pollard – another multiple World Cup winner – is rallying behind nurturing and mentoring our newly found fly-half sensation in Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. Isn't this beautiful?
Let's admit it, Springboks are just a bunch of winners.
McDivett Tshehla,
KwaMhlanga
READER LETTER | Erasmus is the brains behind Boks success
Image: Grant Pitcher
