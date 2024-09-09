The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is among our best corruption busters. The investigative capabilities of the SIU are out of this world.
The SIU has been our saving grace concerning the scourge of corruption. I am particularly impressed by the SIU’s investigation of tenders irregularly awarded to tenderpreneurs. The SIU gets things done.
The investigative capabilities of the SIU are worlds apart from the investigative capabilities of the SAPS. The SIU puts the police to shame for its incompetence.
With the help of the SIU, the government has managed to recover money unlawfully awarded to corrupt tenderpreneurs. I was enthralled by the SIU’s investigation of Red Roses Africa, a company associated with Robert Gumede and Blessing Qwabe.
The abuse of government funds by opportunistic, parasitic business people, how could SAPS give in to such eye-watering amounts of money? How does the government allow itself to be milked by these unscrupulous people?
Gumede and his nephew made enormous profits for shoddy work. They made a 370% gross profit.
The SIU’s heroic efforts are much appreciated. Covid-19 exposed how greedy and unethical tenderpreneurs can be. The SIU’s only shortcoming is that it doesn’t have arrest powers.
If the Hawks and NPA were as committed to fighting corruption as the SIU is, SA would soon be free of corruption. The SIU needs our support to keep exposing the corrupt and bringing them to justice.
Samkelo Latakisa, by email
READER LETTER | SIU is this country's top investigator
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal
