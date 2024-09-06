READER LETTER | Change mindset about pupils who fail matric

In a month or so, the Class of 2024 will sit for their final examinations. This will also mark the end of their 12th year journey of their schooling. But this will not be the end of their studying and learning: some will take their studies further.
My son Siyabonga is doing matric. This grade is more hectic for him than any other. During the year, Siya attended classes on Saturdays and during school holidays. So, he can't wait to finish his grade 12 final examinations. That said, high school principals put a lot of pressure on educators to produce top matric results. Unfortunately, this pressure is cascaded down to learners. As a result, learners spend more time at school, learning, studying and writing homework – and they have less time to relax, recoup and rejuvenate.
The above partly explains why when learners fail matric feel that they are useless – and in turn, give up on their dreams. This is because the message sent (directly or indirectly) to them about failing matric is wrong, and it needs to change. A friend of mine failed matric. However, that didn't discourage him. He went back to school and upgraded his marks and he passed. After that, he pursued a degree in mechanical engineering. Today he is an engineer.
In the past, many journalists didn't have Standard 8 or matric, let alone journalism qualification. They learned their craft on the job and performed excellently. Some became renowned journalists and writers. I'm not saying qualification does not matter, it does. I'm just making a point. When matric results are announced, the tendency is to focus on top students, understandably so. We love winners and achievers. Those who get top results are likely to get bursaries that will cover their studies, deservedly so.
The pertinent question is: what about those who fail matric? I don't know any company or organisation that supports learners who fail grade 12, especially those who come from poor backgrounds. They are on their own. It's time we change the mindset and message about failing matric. Failure does not mean you are a failure. It's only results. We need to emphasise that to matric learners. It will give them hope.
Good luck to the Class of 2024!
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
READER LETTER | Change mindset about pupils who fail matric
