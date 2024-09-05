New Joburg mayor Dada Morero got the nod for the job simply because he's the ANC's regional chair. Beyond that, there's nothing special about him, and long-suffering city residents should not expect much from him. He is another Kabelo Gwamanda, and Joburg needs more than default leadership.
Morero's return to the position is courtesy of the realignment of local government politics following May's general elections.
If he is the best ANC can give, then Joburgers are in big trouble. His feeble excuse for wanting to employ foreigners in JMPD does not hold water. Joburg is ravaged by not only crime but rampant unemployment among local people.
Township economy is in the hands of foreigners right now, thanks to the ANC. If you still doubt what I'm saying, just go to the Eastern Cape. Hundreds of children are dying daily because of starvation. Many NGOs have closed their doors because of lack of funding.
Love him or hate him, Herman Mashaba was the best mayor Joburg ever had. Joburg needs a mayor like him; a mayor with a vision, a leader who will set a plan and stick to it.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | Joburgers should not expect much from Morero
Image: SHARON SERETLO/GALLO IMAGES
