READER LETTER | Americans must thwart anti-immigration sentiment

SA and the US have similar histories in the field of race relations. Immigrants from foreign lands designed political systems, also motivated by religious beliefs, to keep the original inhabitants and black people in general out of political power and deny them basic human rights.
Both countries moved on and turned their backs on segregation and apartheid. In SA black people obtained real political power with the dawn of democracy. Since they are in the majority, they walk tall and hold real political power. After 30 years of democracy, we are stronger and more united as a nation than ever before.
In the US, real political power remained largely in the hands of the white population. With the change of demographics, conservative whites saw the growing number of black and Latino voters increasingly as a threat to their traditional hold on power.
Ironically, there is again a religious undertone. Whereas this fear was not an election issue in the past, Donald Trump brought it into the open.
He, himself from an immigrant family, describes immigrants as criminals and drug dealers who poison the blood of the American nation. This in a nation largely made up of and built by immigrants. He threatens mass deportations should he return to the White House.
What happens in the US does not remain in the US. Given its status as a superpower and undisputed guarantor of democratic values globally, another Trump term could destabilise the world order as we know it. His admiration of dictators, disrespect for democratic institutions and his expressed preference for a more dictatorial rule, spells danger for the so-called Free World. Democratic leaders around the world are deeply concerned about a possible second Trump term.
There is a huge responsibility on the shoulders of every voter in the US. As a political observer over many years in many countries, I am all too aware that their vote could shake the foundations of one of the oldest democracies in the world and could have repercussions far beyond their borders.
My humble appeal to the American voters is that they should exercise their duty in the spirit of their founding fathers and their exemplary constitution that withstood the test of time to keep this wannabe dictator out of the White House.
Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Americans must thwart anti-immigration sentiment
