READER LETTER | What attracts people to Zuma’s party?

Is the new kid on the block, MK Party, under the leadership of former president Jacob Zuma, the future? The new political party’s popularity is steadily growing, despite its evident weaknesses and visible shortcomings. Not long ago, the MK Party won a by-election in Marikina, North West.
Does this dispel the myth that it is a regional party – meaning it’s dominant in KZN only, or that it is a tribal party? It’s still early days to tell. Two weeks ago, the co-founder and former EFF deputy president, Nyiko Floyd Shivambu, resigned and joined Zuma’s party. Shivambu was given a warm welcome by his new party. He has also been given a critical role – that of a national organiser.
I never thought Shivambu would leave the EFF. When I heard the news on radio, I was shocked but not surprised. I did not see that one coming. Two of my colleagues said the ex-red berets DP has “sold out”. Has he? Shivambu did not leave the EFF alone. Mzwanele Manyi also resigned and joined the MK Party at the same time.
Manyi’s resignation didn’t come as a surprise: he’s very close to Msholozi. In addition, he also hops around political parties. The truth is: Manyi is not loyal to any political party but himself. He is an ex-member of three political parties: the ANC, ATM and EFF. MK Party is the fourth party he’s joining in a short space of time.
Should he leave his new party in future, I won’t be surprised. Last Thursday, the former controversial Cope member and ex-Johannesburg speaker, Colleen Makhubela, resigned from her political party, SA Rainbow Alliance, and joined the MK Party. The pertinent question is: what attracts people to Zuma’s party?
I mean MK Party has no constitution, policies and structures. It also has members who have a chequered past. And it is centred around the former president who sometimes axes members willy nilly. Is there a good chance that the MK Party could be a ruling party in future, given its rising popularity?
If so, does the party have the capacity to take the nation to the Promised Land? There are more questions than answers.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
READER LETTER | What attracts people to Zuma's party?
