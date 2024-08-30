READER LETTER | TVET colleges can help combat youth unemployment

According to Stats SA, the unemployment rate rose to 33.5% in Q2 of 2024, with young people being the most affected. Many youngsters resort to working in retail companies despite having qualifications due to their economic circumstances and the need to provide for their families.
Unfortunately, some turn to crime, including car hijackings, spike operations and drug dealing as a means of survival.
An effective way to eradicate youth unemployment is to use TVET colleges as hubs for training in both employment and self-employment.
TVET colleges have multiple functions to combat youth unemployment, but without coherent support from Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas) and government departments at all levels, their efforts may be in vain. Allocation of grants by Setas to TVET colleges has proven ineffective, as the battle against youth unemployment remains unresolved. The skills provided to these young people have not yielded positive outcomes.
Despite having state-of-the-art skills centres, these colleges have not been able to solve the main problem at hand. Inadequate training for all youths from specific districts is insufficient, as many still sit idly by spaza shops in townships and villages. Additionally, the insufficient dissemination of information about skills training remains an issue, with officials often gatekeeping opportunities for their family members and friends.
During the State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government supports the transition to renewable energy. In this era of a decarbonised economy, green skills related to solar manufacturing and installation, wind energy installation and battery and hydrogen energy are essential to support the transition.
Training unemployed youth in green skills on a larger scale will help reduce the unemployment rate in SA. It is crucial not to waste taxpayers’ money on training that does not address this significant issue.
Finally, TVET colleges need robust support from all stakeholders and partners in the decarbonised economy to fully achieve the revolution in training for both employment and self-employment.
Dinyalo Elias Mampane, Ga-Tisane, Limpopo
READER LETTER | TVET colleges can help combat youth unemployment
Image: File/123RF
According to Stats SA, the unemployment rate rose to 33.5% in Q2 of 2024, with young people being the most affected. Many youngsters resort to working in retail companies despite having qualifications due to their economic circumstances and the need to provide for their families.
Unfortunately, some turn to crime, including car hijackings, spike operations and drug dealing as a means of survival.
An effective way to eradicate youth unemployment is to use TVET colleges as hubs for training in both employment and self-employment.
TVET colleges have multiple functions to combat youth unemployment, but without coherent support from Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas) and government departments at all levels, their efforts may be in vain. Allocation of grants by Setas to TVET colleges has proven ineffective, as the battle against youth unemployment remains unresolved. The skills provided to these young people have not yielded positive outcomes.
Despite having state-of-the-art skills centres, these colleges have not been able to solve the main problem at hand. Inadequate training for all youths from specific districts is insufficient, as many still sit idly by spaza shops in townships and villages. Additionally, the insufficient dissemination of information about skills training remains an issue, with officials often gatekeeping opportunities for their family members and friends.
During the State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government supports the transition to renewable energy. In this era of a decarbonised economy, green skills related to solar manufacturing and installation, wind energy installation and battery and hydrogen energy are essential to support the transition.
Training unemployed youth in green skills on a larger scale will help reduce the unemployment rate in SA. It is crucial not to waste taxpayers’ money on training that does not address this significant issue.
Finally, TVET colleges need robust support from all stakeholders and partners in the decarbonised economy to fully achieve the revolution in training for both employment and self-employment.
Dinyalo Elias Mampane, Ga-Tisane, Limpopo
NSFAS assures landlords they will be paid
SOWETAN | Students victims of fund failures
STEVEN ZWANE | SA needs entrepreneurship education to empower youth and unleash growth
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos