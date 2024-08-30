I watched Mamelodi Sundowns MTN8 semifinal first-leg clash against Stellenbosch on Wednesday. Stellies were the first on the ball and Downs looked lost.
Part of our problems was our starting 11. How do we leave Themba “Mshishi” Zwane out of the starting 11? Also, Marcelo Allende was playing too deep.
If our coach makes the same mistake, we will not win Sunday's return leg. Keeper Jody February should also up his game. Stellies almost punished us. We also lacked a sense of urgency.
Our players were still in off season mode. Stellies beat us on pace and we only became dangerous after Mshishi came in. Our bench should wake up.
Nyiko Baloyi, Mokopane
READER LETTER | Downs lost because Mshishi starting on bench
Image: Mehrez Toujani/BackpagePix
I watched Mamelodi Sundowns MTN8 semifinal first-leg clash against Stellenbosch on Wednesday. Stellies were the first on the ball and Downs looked lost.
Part of our problems was our starting 11. How do we leave Themba “Mshishi” Zwane out of the starting 11? Also, Marcelo Allende was playing too deep.
If our coach makes the same mistake, we will not win Sunday's return leg. Keeper Jody February should also up his game. Stellies almost punished us. We also lacked a sense of urgency.
Our players were still in off season mode. Stellies beat us on pace and we only became dangerous after Mshishi came in. Our bench should wake up.
Nyiko Baloyi, Mokopane
Europe-based Le Roux, Van Duivenbooden included in Broos' Bafana preliminary squad for Afcon
Mngqithi defends Zwane’s short deal
Themba Zwane, Tebogo Mokoena sign new deals with Sundowns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos