The University of the Free State (UFS) is proud to announce the establishment of the Dr Maye Musk Scholarship. This prestigious scholarship aims to support deserving Master’s students who intend to study nutrition or dietetics at the university’s department of nutrition and dietetics.
The Dr Maye Musk Scholarship represents a significant step towards providing support for top-achieving students who wish to pursue a full-time Master’s degree. This scholarship not only empowers the next generation of researchers but also enables UFS's department of nutrition and dietetics to expand its innovative work in maternal and child nutrition, particularly in maternal and infant body composition analysis.
Vice-chancellor and principal of the UFS, Prof Francis Petersen, said Dr Musk's support through the scholarship is a welcome vote of confidence in the excellent work the nutrition and dietetics department is doing.
The scholarship will provide annual financial support to two Master’s students for a total of two years. This will enable the UFS to attract and retain excellent students and encourage contributions to the university, which will benefit students for years to come.
For more information and the application process – also if members of the public would like to contribute to the scholarship in acknowledgement of Dr Musk’s many accomplishments and the expansion of opportunities for deserving students to study dietetics at the UFS – please contact Prof Walsh at walshcm@ufs.ac.za
André Damons, UFS media relations officer
READER LETTER | UFS grateful to Dr Musk for scholarship
André Damons, UFS media relations officer
