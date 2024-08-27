READER LETTER | Minister satisfied with waterworks upgrades

Water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina and deputy minister Sello Seitlholo have expressed their satisfaction with the progress on the upgrade of Klipdrift Water Treatment Works and the successful refurbishment of the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works (WWTW) in Hammanskraal.
They have also commended the refurbishments at Vereeniging, which have decreased sewer spillages at various places in Emfuleni municipality.
Majodina and Seitlholo undertook the oversight visits at various water projects in Hammanskraal and Vereeniging over the weekend of August 24-25.
They have received a progress report on the construction of the Klipdrift package plant as well as the refurbishment and upgrade of Babelegi Wastewater Treatment Plant. The projects are undertaken by Magalies Water as the implementing agent.
Another water project is the upgrade of Babelegi reservoir, which will supply water to the Temba Water Treatment Plant. A new pipeline from Babelegi to Temba will be constructed along the existing pipeline.
The Babelegi water treatment plant currently supplies 12.5 mega litres per day (ml/day) to Babelegi reservoir, but the upgrades will result in more than 20 ml/day being supplied to various areas in Hammanskraal. The reservoir currently supplies 10 ml/day to the community, but it will have an additional 12.5 ml/day once the upgrades are completed. The reservoir is anticipated to be operational from February 2025.
Majodina also visited the Rooiwaal plant, which is being expanded and upgraded to ensure that there is an improvement in the quality of water discharged from the plant. The upgrades at Rooiwal will also address water supply challenges experienced in Hammanskraal.
In Emfuleni municipality, the minister and deputy minister conducted an oversight visit at Leewkuil WWTW, which comprises 37 pump stations and is the main catchment plant for wastewater in Emfuleni. Most of the domestic wastewater plants were dysfunctional, resulting in sewer spillages in various places, and polluting the Vaal River.
T Mashile, department of water and sanitation
READER LETTER | Minister satisfied with waterworks upgrades
Image: Freddy Mavunda
