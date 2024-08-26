READER LETTER | Do not ignore moral impact of inaction

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in Poland that “no conflict can be solved on the battlefield” is the most profound comment of any world leader.
Let this stand as a reminder to all the global leaders, that the entire human race is slipping and sliding towards all kinds of wickedness, enmeshed in crimes against humanity, pursuing numberless transgressions, and immersed up to their bowels in every kind of brutal behaviour, which could lead us on a collision course that will surely spell the ultimate demise of mankind.
Human dignity is the main philosophical foundation of human rights, as expressed in the charter of the UN, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and many other documents. The concept of human dignity is meant to distinguish human beings from other creatures, notably animals. It underlines the uniqueness of human beings among all creatures, above all their free will, individual autonomy and capability of independent decision-making based on reason and free moral choice. The world remains silent and indifferent as men, women and children are decimated by 21st-century weapons of war.
It was philosopher Simon de Beauvoir who said bystanders were “silenced by history”.Their eerie silence offers proof of John Stuart Mill’s observation about the bystander: “Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends than that good men should look on and do nothing.”
We cannot remain neutral about the moral impact of inaction. Today’s war crimes challenge the foundations of civilisations. The unprecedented conflict raging in the Middle East and Ukraine will always hold universal meaning. The magnitude of these assaults will be seared in our collective memory. The selfless sacrifices of those who tried to protect lives in the Middle East must be inscribed in our hearts. As civilised human beings, we fail to understand how the horrors now taking place, and how brutal warfare could have spread on such an horrific scale.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
READER LETTER | Do not ignore moral impact of inaction
