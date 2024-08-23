He detests and deplores all people over 50. He thinks they must stop working and play with grandchildren on the veranda, smoking pipes or knitting, while drinking coffee or tea.
He also thinks older people are brain-dead, ask Adv Dali Mpofu and fellow lawyer Godrich Gardee. He is loud, rude and a control freak. Screaming at elderly ANC women in parliament was his lowest point, saying they are old and stupid... and that “they like them young” missive. His immigrant policy is a disaster. His tender board past in Limpopo is problematic, given the damage that was committed.
He once asked Bishop Desmond Tutu to give his sexual history during the time he and Jacob Zuma were inseparable.
Julius Malema practices clever baaskaap like AfriForum and for that, the EFF will implode soon. It's imperative to add grist to the mill on Malaika Mahlatsi's piece this week.
Moloki Koloi, Mahikeng
READER LETTER | Malema detests, undermines older people
Image: Freddy Mavunda
