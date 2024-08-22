Just when we thought the corruption and state capture were subsiding, the looting is yet to begin. This time our pension money is earmarked to line the looters' pockets via the two-pot system.
READER LETTER | Two-pot system plot to loot our pension
Just when we thought the corruption and state capture were subsiding, the looting is yet to begin. This time our pension money is earmarked to line the looters' pockets via the two-pot system.
Just make me understand how I benefit from this scheme. What we needed and lobbied for was a portion of our pension, so that we could get decent housing. Since we don't benefit from RDP houses and most of us can't afford bonds. But these crooks saw another opportunity to milk us out until we age poorer. It is as if I am dreaming.
So they looted the state coffers and for them to recoup the loss, we have to pay the price. What kind of sick joke is this? Who did they consult with? What amazed me is that Cosatu and other unions are quiet. It seems that they know about this scam but as usual, they got a piece. If not they should have taken this issue with the highest court.
Those who looted are off the hook and use our money to form new useless political parties, and as members of parliament, we will be paying them with our pension.
Is this what we voted for? Had the ANC lost power this madness would have gone and a new concept gazette. We deserve this rubbish because we vote for criminals.
Ngobeni Lindokuhle, Barberton Farm Prison
