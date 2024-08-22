READER LETTER | Spread of Mpox indicates rise in infectious diseases

The spread of Mpox must be taken seriously. Exactly how the emerging new virus leaped at its discovery in Africa in 1970 will remain a mystery. The appearance of Mpox globally is a graphic reminder of how vulnerable mankind is to infectious diseases.
Through the centuries, man’s greatest threat often has not been natural disasters or warfare, but the microscopic creatures with which we share the earth. When epidemics break out, man has often been able to do little than let the epidemics run their deadly course. In history, pandemics have reappeared to haunt mankind in regular time intervals.
In past centuries this was approximately every 27 years. The last one was the Hong Kong flu, which took place about 38-40 years ago. The next flu pandemic was statistically long overdue. The risk of emerging and new strains of flu viruses are much higher due to the increased mobility of the world population today. Covid-19 was a grim reminder that biological intruders are always on the march.
A long interval without epidemics brings complacency about new diseases. History records three great pandemics in the past 2,500 years. Each ravished nearly the whole of the inhabited world. The first lasted for 200 years, the second for 400 and the third for more than 100 years.
Laurie Garrett, who won the 1996 Pulitzer Prize for reporting on the ebola virus, wrote a best seller on new diseases. In her recent book about the emergence of diseases such as legionnaires disease, Aids, the Muerto Canyon Microbe, the Rwandan cholera outbreak and others, she refers to opportunistic infections as ecological paybacks for our modern behaviour, flawed technology and the destruction of rain forests.
Her conclusions cry out for our attention. We tend to ignore history. We forget what happened only a few decades ago. We lack perspective. But in this modern world, changing at ever-increasing velocities, this attitude can be fatal. Yet, we still live with a Neolithic consciousness. Our sense of history is skewed and our understanding of the relative nature of threats is lacking. Because of this, we are ill-prepared to face the coming biological storm.
Throughout history, infectious diseases have been the great killers of humanity. Billions have perished, nations and entire cultures have been destroyed and untold lives met with tragedy. Disease was the foundational terror of humanity. Infectious diseases are on the increase throughout the world. Pathogens are increasingly immune to current drugs and new drugs are no longer being developed. New pathogens are emerging due to human population growth and environmental degradation.
Nature continually throws challenges at human civilisation in the form of infectious diseases, the devastating diseases that periodically emerge remind us how thin is the veneer that separates our high-tech society from personal and community disaster. Most people assume that medical science will shield us from disasters in previous centuries. We are more vulnerable than we suppose. The horrendous precipitators of pandemics are reported every day in the media. The deadly march from war to famine to pestilence. Mankind is on the precipice.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
READER LETTER | Spread of Mpox indicates rise in infectious diseases
Image: Dado Ruvic-Reuters
