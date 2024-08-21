Party leader Jacob Zuma has abruptly removed more than a dozen MPs, ostensibly to make way for Gupta-linked figures such as Brian Molefe, Lucky Montana, Siyabonga Gama and other shady characters. This sudden and drastic purge has led to allegations of cronyism and internal power struggles.
It is alleged that the orchestrators of the ousting of the MPs are Duduzile Zuma and Sihle Ngubane. MK Party members live in fear of the trigger-happy Msholozi. We feel sorry for the 18 MPs who lost their R1.27m salaries. That's the price you pay for being led by a dictator.
Friendship and family ties seem to matter more in the MK Party circus, they obsess about who is or is not a friend, and then go to war when alliances change even if their former friend was doing a better job than they ever could. To them, having friends in power is important. But to the suffering masses, having people in power making good decisions on our behalf is important. So, it's difficult to have faith in a party led by gunslingers unless of course, you are a puppet.
There is uncertainty in the MK Party benches in parliament because members have targets on their backs. The big question among them is: “Who's next?”
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | MK Party circus seems to be all about friends, family
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Bushy Green, Kagiso
