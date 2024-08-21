Letters

READER LETTER | Home affairs minister Schreiber doing good job

By READER LETTER - 21 August 2024 - 07:20
Leon Schreiber minister of Home Affairs
Image: Brenton Geach

One minister in the government of national unity (GNU) who has an unenviable job is home affairs minister Leon Schreiber. A portfolio fraught with all kinds of problems, genuine job-related problems, intimidating just by their sheer magnitude, but made worse by millions of undesirable characters who have made SA an ideal destination of choice for all their wayward lifestyles and deviant behaviours.

In less than three months – his department, which had to deal with a backlog of 306,000 visas and other permit applications – had already reportedly cleared 50% of the backlog and are determined to make sure by Christmas there’ll be no more backlogs.

Schreiber says clearing the backlog is essential to create the breathing space they require to undertake systemic reforms and digital transformation to improve service delivery, attract skills, investments and tourism and, hopefully, create thousands of new jobs.

Exciting. It looks like we’re in for a big shake-up in service delivery under the GNU. They also work overtime hours to deal with the workload. All the best, keep up the good work.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

