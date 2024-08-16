My appeal to the government of national unity, in particular, the ministers of police, justice and constitutional development, correctional service and women, children and people living with disabilities, is that they should review the laws governing the justice system so that it favours the victims and not the perpetrators.
Thirty years into democracy, convicted murderers and rapists cannot be roaming our streets freely. Women and children of this country deserve better.
Though the women of 1956 marched against the pass law, I also believe that they marched for the safety and security of all women and children in this country. Let us not make their march to be in vain. Aluta Continua. Igama la ma khosikazi malibongwe.
Zodwa Mtsweni, Equestria, Pretoria East
READER LETTER | Parole is a privilege, not a right
I want to commend the parole review board of the department of correctional services for revoking the decision to grant parole to Marius Van Der Westhuizen. While every offender has human rights, parole is not one of those rights but a privilege.
It's sickening enough that Van der Westhuizen was sentenced to 24 years for ending the lives of three defenceless children and after serving 13 years, he feels that he should be released.
This is a serious crime that can never be justified. Not only did he rob those kids of their future, but he left a scar that can never be erased in the heart of their mother. The South African law often favours the offender more than the victim and while one is trying to heal and pick up the pieces, parole is granted adding to anxiety, fear and more anguish.
