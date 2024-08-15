Water is life and a basic human right as enshrined in the constitution of the country. It is a disgrace and insult to our constitutional democracy for taps to run dry for long periods on end. It's worse when the people of this country have parted with huge amounts of money to secure a regular supply of water for communities.
A case in point is the R3,4bn De Hoop Dam in Limpopo. The dam was completed 10 years ago to supply water to Sekhukhune district villagers, as well as other communities in Limpopo and neighbouring Mpumalanga province.
Despite the money spent to build De Hoop, up to 170 villages in Fetakgomo Tubatse municipality, which also covers the mining towns of Burgersfort and Steelpoort, are still without reliable supply of clean running water.
Former president Jacob Zuma officially opened 347-million cubic metre De Hoop Dam in 2014 to also fast-track infrastructure projects in the country. Today residents are disappointed as they continue to walk through thick and thorny bushes to access water from natural springs and wells.
Residents who could afford, have helped themselves through borehole drilling on their stands. In the meantime, the bigger picture of local politicians in council and their associates who own water trucks, coining it by selling water to the masses.
Thomo Nkgadima, Burgersfort
READER LETTER | Residents have lost hope in R3,4bn dam
