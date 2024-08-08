Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor "16V" Khumalo tips latest recruit to the club, Uruguayan Gaston Sirino, to make a difference for Amakhosi.
In the past, Chiefs had other former Mamelodi Sundowns players such as Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro and Katlego Mphela but they didn't make a huge difference in the gold and black kit. Even more interesting is that, Sirino, just like the trio before him, is also a forward.
That means goals will be expected from him. And Doctor Khumalo must be a man of huge faith to believe that Sirino, at 33 years of age, will make a huge contribution to goalscoring efforts at Chiefs.
Time will tell.
L Rikhotso, Giyani
READER LETTER | Time will tell if Sirino is Chiefs' Messiah
