READER LETTER | Time will tell if Sirino is Chiefs' Messiah

By READER LETTER - 08 August 2024 - 14:00
Gaston Sirino

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor "16V" Khumalo tips latest recruit to the club, Uruguayan Gaston Sirino, to make a difference for Amakhosi.

In the past, Chiefs had other former Mamelodi Sundowns players such as Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro and Katlego Mphela but they didn't make a huge difference in the gold and black kit. Even more interesting is that, Sirino, just like the trio before him, is also a forward.

That means goals will be expected from him. And Doctor Khumalo must be a man of huge faith to believe that Sirino, at 33 years of age, will make a huge contribution to goalscoring efforts at Chiefs.

Time will tell.

L Rikhotso, Giyani

