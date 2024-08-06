READER LETTER | SA needs a united action plan to stop the spread of Mpox

The national roll-out of a three-tiered response plan to prevent the continued spread of the Mpox virus in SA will remain a critical undertaking in our healthcare sector this year. This follows the AU’s recent approval of $10.4m to support the Africa CDC’s intensified efforts against the outbreak.
A response plan that emphasises the urgent need for collaboration between healthcare leaders, private sector stakeholders and public entities will be required to address this public health crisis effectively. If we can focus on diagnostics (detection), therapeutics (treatment), and vaccines (prevention) we can prevent the needless loss of life as a result of the Mpox outbreak across different regions in Africa.
Monitoring and tracking how many people have tested positive will equip us with a data-driven approach to combating the spread effectively. Presently, only 10% of the Mpox cases are being confirmed by laboratories, highlighting the need to strengthen diagnostic capacity on the continent.
Currently, there is no treatment approved specifically for Mpox virus infections. However, the US government has stockpiled antivirals, developed for use in patients with smallpox, which may be beneficial against the virus. The medical countermeasures available from the US Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) include tecovirimat, brincidofovir and vaccinia immune globulin, as options for the treatment of Mpox.
However, vaccines will offer the most effective and sustainable measure to prevent the continued spread of infections in the future: ideally, the vaccine developed for our continent should be a self-amplifying, heat-stable vaccine that is fit for Africa’s supply chain.
It should also be noted that clinical trials of the Mpox vaccine must be conducted on the continent to ensure its efficacy across the different demographics present in the region. It is also worth noting that multiple manufacturers and local suppliers should be engaged to produce the Mpox vaccine to diversify the risk of supply.
Michael Mynhardt
CEO at MMH & Partners Africa
READER LETTER | SA needs a united action plan to stop the spread of Mpox
Image: Dado Ruvic-Reuters
