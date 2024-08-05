Last month, the developments at Pretoria High School for Girls serve as a stark reminder of the ANC’s failure to implement a radical and decisive programme of action against racism in SA. Despite the 2016 protests and subsequent promises of reform, the resurfacing of similar issues seven years later exposes the ANC’s lack of urgency and intentionality in addressing racism.
The fact that black girls are still forced to protest against discriminatory policies and institutional culture – that is targeting their natural hair orientation and inclusion in the space – highlights the entrenched nature of racism in SA institutions.
The lack of oversight by the Gauteng local government of the ANC and the failure of then MEC of education Panyaza Lesufi to take decisive action are clear indications of the ANC’s inability to lead on this issue. The ANC stands for nothing but political networks of patronage and expediency.
As Zille asserted, the ANC has lost its way, relying on patronage and personalities rather than standing for principles and ideas. The party’s failure to rally people behind a radical transformation agenda has left SA stuck in a cycle of racism and inequality. It is time for a new approach, one that prioritises the empowerment of the black majority.
Lesego Mahlangu, community activist at Not In My Name International
READER LETTER | We need decisive action on racism
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Helen Zille’s scathing critique of the ANC’s lack of direction and reliance on patronage over principle resonates deeply in SA’s racially charged political landscape.
Speaking at a post-election dialogue hosted by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, she labelled the EFF as the only viable contender for the country’s future, Zille acknowledges the party’s unwavering commitment to radical transformation, which starkly contrasts with the ANC’s increasingly tepid approach.
This dichotomy underscores the lingering racial tensions inherited from colonialism and apartheid, with the DA’s right-wing liberal policies inadvertently safeguarding white privilege and the status quo, while the EFF’s left-wing agenda champions a radical transformation that prioritises the empowerment of the black majority.
In this context, Zille’s assertions serve as a stark reminder that, despite SA’s aspirations towards non-racialism, the country’s politics remain inextricably linked to the unresolved legacies of its troubled past.
