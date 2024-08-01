I listened with incredulity on radio news as minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Velenkosini Hlabisa suggested that SA royal houses should follow British monarchy succession model.
Clearly, a crisis by its nature gets to divulge true colours of a person. The minister's rationale demonstrates a deep-rooted slavery hangover which still bedevil victims of the colonialism system.
It's disheartening to see some leaders having a conviction that European standards and norms are the answer to African woes.
In his book, Black Skin, White Masks, author Franz Fanon correctly warned blacks that in a racist society, whites have more advantage over the oppressed and black people will aspire to be white, because whiteness stands for power.
If minister Hlabisa has sleepless nights regarding SA royal houses' succession disagreements, he could firstly invite thinkers, scholars, historians and royal houses to hold a summit to robustly engage and formulate a framework that will guide royal houses to find a lasting solution on succession models.
But to glorify the British monarchy, which has a ghastly history, as a best model, is tantamount to justification of slavery. When King Charles III visited Kenya last year, expectations were high that he'll apologise for the horrendous atrocities committed by the British in the past. But it was never to be.
Hlabisa should note that there are other countries besides European ones with successful royal families like Japan, Jordan, Malaysia, Morocco, Lesotho, Oman and Saudi Arabia which can be considered for a study that will shed light on their models.
"There is no European solution for African problems," writes eminent African-American scholar John Henrik Clarke
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Let us not copy British monarchy
