Two weeks ago, I attended a men's conference at Chief Mogale Hall in Kagiso. I arrived late, with Lucky Chief, a good orator, already on stage. He was relating his personal story and had the audience in stitches with his jokes.
His life story, however, is no joke. Chief was born out of rape, he revealed. His mother sent him for adoption to save her marriage. The new family did not treat him well. Subsequently, he was adopted by another family, which also gave him shabby treatment. When his adopted father died, he was forced to leave school and look after the adopted family. He then made a vow that he will never have a child, given his childhood experience.
Later in life, he fell in love with a beautiful lady and after some time they got married. One day, his wife's brother poured acid in his face. He had to undergo eight operations, including the removal of his ear. He lost his job in the process and his wife later told him that she didn't love him anymore. She was staying with him out of pity because of what her brother had done to him. Otherwise, she no longer had anything to offer him.
Chief later left to a new life on his own. He bought a house and regained his confidence. As he was talking, he kept asking the question: "If you were me, what would you do?"
As times went by, he met another beautiful woman and fell in love again. He was so much in love that he sold his house and moved in with his new girlfriend, who had children. But it took only a few months before he was told he had overstayed his welcome. A long-time friend accommodated him.
Despite what befell him, he appealed to men not to abuse their partners and wives. He told the men that they should rather leave if their partners mistreated them than retaliate.
What the audience did not know is that Chief was kicked out the same morning, and that he was homeless again when we left the men's conference.
Thabile Mange, Kagiso
READER LETTER | Harrowing story of an incredible man
Two weeks ago, I attended a men's conference at Chief Mogale Hall in Kagiso. I arrived late, with Lucky Chief, a good orator, already on stage. He was relating his personal story and had the audience in stitches with his jokes.
His life story, however, is no joke. Chief was born out of rape, he revealed. His mother sent him for adoption to save her marriage. The new family did not treat him well. Subsequently, he was adopted by another family, which also gave him shabby treatment. When his adopted father died, he was forced to leave school and look after the adopted family. He then made a vow that he will never have a child, given his childhood experience.
Later in life, he fell in love with a beautiful lady and after some time they got married. One day, his wife's brother poured acid in his face. He had to undergo eight operations, including the removal of his ear. He lost his job in the process and his wife later told him that she didn't love him anymore. She was staying with him out of pity because of what her brother had done to him. Otherwise, she no longer had anything to offer him.
Chief later left to a new life on his own. He bought a house and regained his confidence. As he was talking, he kept asking the question: "If you were me, what would you do?"
As times went by, he met another beautiful woman and fell in love again. He was so much in love that he sold his house and moved in with his new girlfriend, who had children. But it took only a few months before he was told he had overstayed his welcome. A long-time friend accommodated him.
Despite what befell him, he appealed to men not to abuse their partners and wives. He told the men that they should rather leave if their partners mistreated them than retaliate.
What the audience did not know is that Chief was kicked out the same morning, and that he was homeless again when we left the men's conference.
Thabile Mange, Kagiso
READER LETTER | K-word must be deleted from our vocabulary
READER LETTER | Allow older, experienced me to continue working if they're still capable
READER LETTER | Private sector can alleviate poverty
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos