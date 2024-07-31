READER LETTER | ANC continues to shoot its foot

The 2026 local government elections are around the corner and yet the ANC continues to shoot itself in the foot. Former sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa resigned on account of corruption allegations levelled against him in the same way former speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula disgraced herself out of office.
Strangely, Kodwa resurfaced as good enough to be an honourable member of parliament with the blessings of the ANC leadership, only to resign a month later. This created an impression that there was never a candidate to replace Kodwa, even from the stock of the ANC Youth League. Worse, the step-aside rule appeared to have been applied selectively to render the integrity committee a toothless watchdog whose existence leaves much to be desired.
Such schoolboy errors of judgment are frustrating to most of us who grew up in the ANC as a political home which we inherited from our forebears. These own goals are confounding society to the point of prompting the rank and file to criticise the ANC in public.
Of course, some within the leadership are hellbent on hurting the credibility and political standing of the ANC in society for their ulterior motives. It's in the same way that others use a standoff between former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa as a Trojan horse to stage a motion of no confidence in the forthcoming national general council (NGC).
These plots are engineered in the dark to cower the leadership into submission and are bound to manifest at the NGC. That's inevitable and the ugly scenes would prove the ANC as a house divided.
Morgan Phaahla, Ekurhuleni
