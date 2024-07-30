The winds of change are sweeping across our continent as citizens are taking power into their own hands for meaningful change.
The economic hardships, high rates of unemployment, widespread corruption and high inflation are reasons for citizens protesting in different forms. It all started in Zambia in 2021 when the population turned out in their numbers to vote for a change amid the economic challenges, high inflation and mismanagement of state resources.
The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened economic woes, pushing the country's economy into recession. In those elections, opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema emerged victorious, defeating incumbent Edgar Lungu of the ruling Patriotic Front.
SA faced similar challenges of economic hardship, a high unemployment rate and widespread corruption. Therefore, in desperation for a change, South Africans also turned out in their numbers to cast their votes in this year's crucial elections, s reducing the ANC majority for the first time in democratic history. That forced the ruling ANC to co-govern with opposition parties under the government of national unity agreement.
Lately in Kenya, a massive protest led by youths broke out after parliament passed a bill increasing taxes on a population suffering from inflation and high rates of unemployment. That forced President William Ruto to back down on tax hikes. Now the Ugandans have followed suit by holding anti-corruption protests in Kampala.
Perhaps, Zimbabweans should take a leaf out of these books by challenging the oppressive regime of Zanu-PF.
This may be in the form of widespread demonstrations and pickets outside the country's embassies and consulates abroad. They should also put pressure on the SA government to act decisively through high-level negotiations to broker a lasting solution for a Zimbabwe that will offer a new hope.
Lebohang Majara, Pimville
READER LETTER | Time for Zimbabweans to demand change in country
