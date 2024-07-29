I am writing to extend my heartfelt congratulations to justice Mandisa Maya on her historic appointment as the new chief justice of SA.
This significant milestone marks the first time in our nation's history that a woman has been appointed to this esteemed position.
Justice Maya's appointment is a testament to her exceptional qualifications, dedication and unwavering commitment to justice. Her leadership will undoubtedly inspire many and pave the way for greater gender equality within our judiciary.
I wish her well as she takes on this crucial role. It is our collective responsibility to support and defend the independence of the judiciary, ensuring that it remains a cornerstone of our democracy.
'Wathint' abafazi, wathint' imbokodo' (You strike a woman, you strike a rock).
Tsepo Mhlongo, Orlando East
READER LETTER | Maya's appointment a historic milestone
Image: Alon Skuy
I am writing to extend my heartfelt congratulations to justice Mandisa Maya on her historic appointment as the new chief justice of SA.
This significant milestone marks the first time in our nation's history that a woman has been appointed to this esteemed position.
Justice Maya's appointment is a testament to her exceptional qualifications, dedication and unwavering commitment to justice. Her leadership will undoubtedly inspire many and pave the way for greater gender equality within our judiciary.
I wish her well as she takes on this crucial role. It is our collective responsibility to support and defend the independence of the judiciary, ensuring that it remains a cornerstone of our democracy.
'Wathint' abafazi, wathint' imbokodo' (You strike a woman, you strike a rock).
Tsepo Mhlongo, Orlando East
Judge Maya will be fit chief justice
Good man Zondo triumphs over evil
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos