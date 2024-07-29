Letters

READER LETTER | Maya's appointment a historic milestone

By READER LETTER - 29 July 2024 - 13:38
Justice Maya's appointment is a testament to her exceptional qualifications, dedication and unwavering commitment to justice.
Justice Maya's appointment is a testament to her exceptional qualifications, dedication and unwavering commitment to justice.
Image: Alon Skuy

I am writing to extend my heartfelt congratulations to justice Mandisa Maya on her historic appointment as the new chief justice of SA.

This significant milestone marks the first time in our nation's history that a woman has been appointed to this esteemed position.

Justice Maya's appointment is a testament to her exceptional qualifications, dedication and unwavering commitment to justice. Her leadership will undoubtedly inspire many and pave the way for greater gender equality within our judiciary.

I wish her well as she takes on this crucial role. It is our collective responsibility to support and defend the independence of the judiciary, ensuring that it remains a cornerstone of our democracy.

'Wathint' abafazi, wathint' imbokodo' (You strike a woman, you strike a rock).

Tsepo Mhlongo, Orlando East 

Judge Maya will be fit chief justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made the unpopular request that we as a nation have input and make recommendations before he appoints the new chief ...
Opinion
2 years ago

Good man Zondo triumphs over evil

Thank God our prayers have been answered. Our president did not succumb to pressure from Jacob Zuma’s henchmen, Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu!
Opinion
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Contraband confiscated in Sun City Prison raid
Thatho Moncho's cancer spreads after losing out on radiation treatment